Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 318 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $11,492.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,658.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50.

On Monday, July 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $16,325.82.

Shares of TWST opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

