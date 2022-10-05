Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $431,581.21 and $141.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00169890 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium’s launch date was April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
