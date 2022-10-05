U Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $888,079.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $279,000.00 and approximately $888,079.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

U Network launched on February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “U Network is a decentralized content asset storage, notarization, distribution, publishing and valuation network based on the blockchain.UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

