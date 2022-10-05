Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0371 (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00137435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00728934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00608492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00245520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,511,913 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

