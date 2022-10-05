UCROWDME (UCM) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

UCROWDME (UCM) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One UCROWDME coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCROWDME has a total market capitalization of $22,970.93 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About UCROWDME
UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME. The official website for UCROWDME is ucrowdme.com.
