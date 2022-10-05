UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

