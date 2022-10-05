UltimoGG (ULTGG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One UltimoGG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. UltimoGG has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UltimoGG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltimoGG is ultgg.io.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UltimoGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltimoGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.