UMB Bank n.a. Has $116,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $243,432,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE SYF opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.