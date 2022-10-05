UMB Bank n.a. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1,813.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

