UMB Bank n.a. Has $268,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.