UMB Bank n.a. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

