UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Gartner by 79.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

NYSE IT opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

