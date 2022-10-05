UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 4.0 %

AppLovin stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.