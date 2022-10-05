UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

