UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Domo were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 204,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $300,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOMO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

