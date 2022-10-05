Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $731,821.25 and approximately $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007071 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012521 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009847 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

