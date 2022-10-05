Unicly (UNIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $251,946.00

Unicly (UNIC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Unicly coin can now be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00032298 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unicly Profile

Unicly’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 399,071 coins. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unicly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

