UniDex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online.

