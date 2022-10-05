Unido EP (UDO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,167.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $687,478.95 and $46,167.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.28 or 0.99992779 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004932 BTC.

About Unido EP

UDO is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

