Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Volume Tops $13.79 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $6.25 or 0.00030887 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $62.54 million and $13.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00063908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007690 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

