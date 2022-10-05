Unification (FUND) Hits One Day Volume of $41,082.00

Unification (FUND) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Unification has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unification has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.