UniLend Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.42 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $22.42 million and $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,054.05 or 0.99997871 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004959 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

