UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $401,901.00 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

