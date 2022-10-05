Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Volume of $126.63 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.13 billion and $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $6.73 or 0.00033407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001877 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
