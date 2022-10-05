United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

