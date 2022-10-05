United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

