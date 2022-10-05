Unlock Protocol (UDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,757.00

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $10.60 million and $21,757.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.59 or 0.00053200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

Unlock Protocol was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

