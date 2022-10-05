Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
Uptrennd Coin Profile
Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.
Uptrennd Coin Trading
