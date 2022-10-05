Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Specifically, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,531. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after buying an additional 457,423 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.