Uquid Coin Hits One Day Volume of $318,990.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $444.17 million and approximately $318,990.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00054979 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

