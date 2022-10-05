Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 5.2% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
