USDD (USDD) Price Tops $1.00

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. USDD has a market cap of $786.63 million and approximately $78.54 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 786,843,804 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD (USDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDD has a current supply of 787,262,366.222997. The last known price of USDD is 0.99992253 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $60,506,221.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdd.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

