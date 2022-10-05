USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00606479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00244938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00063655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

