Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34,569.00

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a total market capitalization of $408,241.00 and $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utopia Genesis Foundation alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Utopia Genesis Foundation Profile

Utopia Genesis Foundation launched on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. The official website for Utopia Genesis Foundation is utopiagenesis.com. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utopia Genesis Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utopia Genesis Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utopia Genesis Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utopia Genesis Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.