UTU Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,242.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $299,881.63 and $3,242.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
