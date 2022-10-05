UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $300.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Analysts expect that UWM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,053,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

