Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $48.94

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.94, but opened at $51.60. Valaris shares last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 1,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

