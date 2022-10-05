Validity (VAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00007746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00671429 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010786 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,680,698 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

