Validity (VAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00007746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,680,698 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
