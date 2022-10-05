Value Liquidity (VALUE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

