Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,336,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,396,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $145.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

