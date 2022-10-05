Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

