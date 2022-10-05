Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31.

