Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €53.00 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €32.12 ($32.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. Varta has a 1-year low of €28.66 ($29.24) and a 1-year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.84 and its 200-day moving average is €78.15.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.