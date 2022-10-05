Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 65,805 Shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Get Rating) by 14,623.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 19.49% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VNSE opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

