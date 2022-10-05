Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 5,960 Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

