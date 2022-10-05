Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,480 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 7.3 %

ARES opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

