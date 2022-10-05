Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

