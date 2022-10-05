Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.95 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 160.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of TSEM opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

