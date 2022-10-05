Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $272,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

