Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,917 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Allegion worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $137.64.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

